Pentagon confirms death of Navy soldier

The US Defense Department on Tuesday announced the death of a US Navy sailor deployed to Africa.



The sailor was identified as Matthew Holzemer, who died on June 17 at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti "as a result of a non-combat related incident," said the Pentagon in a statement.



He had been deployed "in support of Special Operations Command Forward -- East Africa for US Africa Command," the statement said.



The incident was under investigation.