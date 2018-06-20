Vivid Palace Museum Turret model created by Hebei folk craftsmen

The photo taken on Monday, June 18, 2018 shows a miniature rosewood model of the turret of the Place Museum, more commonly known as the Forbidden City. The model was handcrafted by a Hebei-based team led by folk craftsmen Li Changjiu. (Photo/Xinhua)

The model is 1/16 the size of the original turret. It took the team of craftsmen more than one year to complete. (Photo/Xinhua)

Without using nails or glue to put the model together which is made of tens of thousands of parts, it was formed using traditional joinery techniques. (Photo/Xinhua)

