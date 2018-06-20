Chinese diplomat calls for actions against trade war

A senior Chinese diplomat on Tuesday called for joint actions against trade wars which hurt bilateral interests and go against world trade order.



Waging a trade war does not conform to global interests nowadays, said Wang Yu, Chinese deputy consul general in Houston, Texas, in a speech during a seminar organized by the Greater Houston Partnership and the US Department of Commerce.



The United States on Friday announced additional tariffs of 25 percent on Chinese imports worth approximately 50 billion US dollars, contradicting the consensus reached in bilateral economic and trade consultations.



"Officials and entrepreneurs from both countries should take collective actions to firmly curb such outdated and regressive moves," he said.



In disregard of the consensus between the two sides, the United States has demonstrated "flip-flops and ignited a trade war," which not only hurts bilateral interests, but also undermines world trade order, Wang said.



More than 30 Chinese investment delegates, mainly from east China's Jiangsu Province, attended the one-day seminar held in Houston.

