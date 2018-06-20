Closure of Yellow River Bridge of Yuncheng-Lingbao Expressway finished in N China

The Yellow River Bridge of the Yuncheng-Lingbao Expressway is under construction in Yuncheng, north China's Shanxi Province, June 19, 2018. The closure of the 1,690-meter bridge was finished on Wednesday. The construction of the bridge of the expressway linking Yuncheng and Lingbao in central China's Henan Province is expected to be finished in October this year. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)





Laborers work at the construction site of the Yellow River Bridge of the Yuncheng-Lingbao Expressway in Yuncheng, north China's Shanxi Province, June 20, 2018. The closure of the 1,690-meter bridge was finished on Wednesday. The construction of the bridge of the expressway linking Yuncheng and Lingbao in central China's Henan Province is expected to be finished in October this year. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

