China's ecological restoration helps reduce dust pollution: study

China's ecological restoration projects are beneficial in controlling dust erosion and reducing dust concentration in the North China Plain, especially during spring, according to a recently published study.



To improve environmental conditions and reduce ecological problems, China has initiated large-scale ecological restoration projects such as Natural Forest Protection Project and the Grain for Green Program.



These projects have increased the vegetation coverage rate, however, previous studies did not quantify the effectiveness of these projects on dust concentrations.



Scientists from the Institute of Earth Environment under the Chinese Academy of Sciences used satellite remote sensing observations, ground observations, and model simulations to conduct quantitative assessment of the effect of China's ecological restoration projects on dust control in the North China Plain.



The research result was published in Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics. These ecological restoration projects reduced the sources of sand, with dust pollution down by 5 percent to 15 percent in the North China Plain, according to the study.



The study also provides reference for China's future ecological restoration and sand prevention projects.

