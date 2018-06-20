Mayor of Washington D.C. wins Democratic nomination for second term

Muriel Bowser, mayor of Washington, D.C., secured the Democratic Party nomination Tuesday as she's looking for a second term in office.



Bowser, 45, campaigned on her role in leading the District of Columbia through an economic turnaround, although her administration has struggled in recent months over several scandals in the public school system.



A former member of the D.C. Council, Bowser defeated Vincent Gray to win the D.C. mayorship in 2014. She is expected to win again in the November election.



On Tuesday night, voters also approved a ballot initiative intended to restructure the payment system for tipped employees in bars and restaurants.



The initiative will eliminate the so-called "tipped minimum wage," a two-tier system under which restaurant and bar owners pay servers, bartenders and bussers a lower hourly wage with the expectation that they will be compensated with tips from customers.



Employers are now required to pay every employee at least the current minimum wage of 12.50 US dollars per hour.

