Village renowned for ceramic products in Vietnam

The owner of a pottery studio holds plaster World Cup trophy souvenirs in the Bat Trang ceramic village in Hanoi, capital of Vietnam, June 19, 2018. The Bat Trang ceramic village is renowned for its ceramic products of high quality. (Xinhua/Wang Di)

