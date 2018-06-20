Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"We were visiting the zoo, and a woman who was speaking very loudly and taking a video caught our attention. Then we realized that they were throwing pebbles at a tiger."So said a male visitor who saw some people trying to provoke a napping tiger at a zoo in Daxing district. In the video he shot, two men constantly picked up pebbles and threw at the tiger while a woman was taking a video of them and encouraged them to "pick some bigger ones so it will move." The video went viral online on Monday afternoon, receiving various responses from web users. Jiang, the zoo manager, said that some animal keepers went to stop them, but that it was not the first time visitors have acted improperly. (Source: Beijing Morning Post)