Mama panda plays with twin cubs

Source:Ecns.cn Published: 2018/6/20 16:22:17

Giant panda Haizi and its twin cubs play at the Dujiangyan Base of China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas in Southwest China’s Sichuan Province, June 19, 2018. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)


 

Giant panda Haizi and its twin cubs play at the Dujiangyan Base of China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas in Southwest China’s Sichuan Province, June 19, 2018. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)


 

Giant panda Haizi and its twin cubs play at the Dujiangyan Base of China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas in Southwest China’s Sichuan Province, June 19, 2018. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)


 

Giant panda Haizi and its twin cubs play at the Dujiangyan Base of China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas in Southwest China’s Sichuan Province, June 19, 2018. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus