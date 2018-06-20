Artistic performance staged in Xinbei City, SE China's Taiwan

An artistic performance is staged in Xinbei City, southeast China's Taiwan, June 19, 2018. The performance was attended by performers from both Taiwan and east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)

An artistic performance is staged in Xinbei City, southeast China's Taiwan, June 19, 2018. The performance was attended by performers from both Taiwan and east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)

An artistic performance is staged in Xinbei City, southeast China's Taiwan, June 19, 2018. The performance was attended by performers from both Taiwan and east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)

An artistic performance is staged in Xinbei City, southeast China's Taiwan, June 19, 2018. The performance was attended by performers from both Taiwan and east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)

An artistic performance is staged in Xinbei City, southeast China's Taiwan, June 19, 2018. The performance was attended by performers from both Taiwan and east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)