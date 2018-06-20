China to play positive role in stably denuclearizing Korean Peninsula: S.Korean Blue House

China will play a positive role in stably denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula
as top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un visited Beijing for the third time, the presidential Blue House of South Korea said Wednesday.
"China is anticipated to play a positive role in stably completing the denuclearization," Kim Eui-keum, a spokesman for South Korean President Moon Jae-in
, told a press briefing.
He said the DPRK's third visit to China was a step forward toward the peninsula's denuclearization.
The DPRK leader arrived in Beijing Tuesday for his two-day visit. It was his third trip to China in just three months.
China, which is a party closely concerned in the peninsula issues, can and will play a significant role in establishing a peace regime on the peninsula, the spokesman noted.
Moon and Kim signed the Panmunjom Declaration on April 27 after holding their first summit at the border village of Panmunjom.
Under the declaration, the leaders of the two Koreas agreed to alter the current armistice agreement into a peace treaty by the end of this year.
The peninsula remains technically at war as the 1950-53 Korean War ended with armistice.