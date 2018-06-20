PepsiCo expands safe water access to nearly 16 million people

PepsiCo Foundation "Water Cellars for Mothers" Village Caption: PepsiCo

The PepsiCo Foundation announced to invest $4.2 million to WaterAid to increase safe water access in at-risk communities in India recently. So far, PepsiCo's safe water access solutions have reached nearly 16 million people globally.That's after the foundation already announced an additional $2 million donation to the China Women's Development Foundation on June 14 in support to improve environmental conditions near the Danjiangkou Water Reservoir where small water sources are often contaminated.Since the company launched its "Performance with Purpose" vision in 2006, PepsiCo has invested over $40 million in providing safe water access solutions in collaboration with its strategic partners."At PepsiCo, we believe water is a fundamental human right and that access to safe water is one of the most urgent global challenges," said PepsiCo Vice President, Global Sustainability Roberta Barbieri. "Over the last decade, we have been focused on grassroots solutions to this challenge as well as partnering with experts in communities around the world to support innovative, sustainable and local water solutions. Access to safe water is at the heart of PepsiCo's global water strategy, in which we aim to enable long-term, sustainable water security for our business and others who depend on water availability."