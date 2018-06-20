Unorthodox ‘Produce 101’ contestant drops out of top 10

Wang Ju Photo: VCG

Hit Chinese idol-making reality show Produce 101 released its latest contestant ranking on Sina Weibo on Tuesday, revealing that one of its most eye-catching finalists, Wang Ju, has slipped from second place to 18th place out of 22 remaining contestants.While not considered as conventionally attractive as other competitors, Wang recently became an Internet sensation in Chinese and overseas mainstream newspapers over the past few weeks due to her outspoken personality and charisma.Many media reports describe Wang as an unorthodox new idol that inspires women and LGBT groups.Wang's popularity was quickly reflected in the show as she quickly rose from a substitute contestant to one of the top three over the past two weeks, surpassing some of the show's hottest competitors. During the latest episode that aired on Saturday, Wang was ranked No.2.Contestants' rank in the show is mainly determined through online voting and is announced on a regular basis either during the airing of the show or on its official Sina Weibo account.Aiming to whittle down a group of 101 women to 11 finalists who will go on to form a new pop girl group, the reality show is scheduled to announce its final winners on this Saturday's episode.