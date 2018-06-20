Member of popular Thai girl group apologizes for appearance

Members of BNK48 Photo: VCG

A member of the celebrated Thai girl group BNK48 sparked a heated debate on Thai social media about standards of beauty after issuing an apology on Monday about her debut picture for the group on Facebook that said: "I'm sorry. I didn't look good."Boasting the largest fan base in Thailand, idol group BNK48 is one of the country's latest pop super groups. The members' outstanding talent and attractive appearances have captured the attention of the public. However, one member, 16-year-old Jib, has continually been the target of criticism online, with many critics calling her unattractive and questioning how she became a member of the group.Facing this fierce criticism, the young girl posted the apology on Facebook, after which fans immediately rushed to her defense.It is said that the competition inside the group is very intense and those who fall in popularity are quickly replaced.