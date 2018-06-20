National Art Museum of China hosts B&R forum

The Inclusiveness and Advancement - Forum of the Silk Road
and International Alliance of Art Museums and Galleries was held at the National Art Museum of China in Beijing on Tuesday. Twenty-four representatives from local art museums and galleries in 18 countries and regions attended the forum.
According to Yu Qun, an official with China's Ministry of Culture
and Tourism, the forum aims to further development and cooperation between China and countries and regions participating in the country's Belt and Road
initiative.
"Communication through this newly-established alliance has entered a new era," Yu said.
"The Silk Road plays an important role in China, for it is a bond that connects China with other countries and regions," Wu Weishan, the director of the National Art Museum of China, said at the forum's opening ceremony.
Wu pointed out that the National Art Museum of China's new branch was designed by French artists, a direct result of China's B&R initiative.
Exhibitions featuring 17 art collections from 14 countries and regions are also being held at the National Art Museum of China.