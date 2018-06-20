The Middle House offers modern Chinese flavors at the newly-opened Sui Tang Li

The interior decoration of Sui Tang Li shows traditional Chinese elements with a simplistic modern take. Photo: Courtesy of Sui Tang Li

Housed in the residence building of the newly opened The Middle House Shanghai, contemporary Chinese restaurant Sui Tang Li is the latest shining star on the Shanghai food map as an inspiring new spot showcasing an authentic Chinese culinary experience with a contemporary twist.With a name inspired by being "happy, free and relaxed," Sui Tang Li provides a cozy and intimate dining space. The interior design interprets traditional Chinese elements with a simplistic modern take, featuring a screen wall inlaid with green glazed tiles that are paired with an amber-colored glass show kitchen, creating a sophisticated yet unpretentious ambiance. The menu is composed of creative and stylishly presented Chinese dishes influenced by Shanghainese, Sichuan and Cantonese cuisines. Think small bites that are big on flavor and satisfaction that are suitable for sharing at a casual weekday lunch or dinner.Sui Tang Li captures authentic elements of Chinese food traditions and draws inspiration from international and local ingredients. The result is a series of imaginative dishes including crunchy hazelnut foie gras with Iberian ham shallot oil cake, a creative dish incorporating a popular Shanghai street snack with traditional Western ingredients. The jasmine tea smoked pomfret's smokiness is balanced by the aroma of tea leaves and the quail Siu Mai with black vinegar incorporates steamed dumplings with soft boiled quail eggs and a juicy pork filling. The chicken steamed with abalone, mushrooms and dried scallops is a refined and luxurious version of the famous "beggar's chicken," which is slow-cooked spring chicken stuffed with select ingredients and wrapped in fragrant lotus leaves.Paying homage to the ancient Chinese theory of "The Five Elements," Sui Tang Li's beverage program features five element-themed categories of artisan drinks with pairing nibbles, including metal - elegant and intense Chinese spirits, wood - herbs and fruits, water - tea elements, fire - spices, and Earth - Chinese rice and yellow wine-inspired recipes. Try the Tofu Colada, an inventive combination of the soft tofu, white rum, coconut and yogurt; Shi Ku Men Sour, a blend of Tie Guan Yin tea infused whisky with plum syrup and summer fruits or Shao Xing Yellow Wine based Naughty Ball featuring aged tequila, Yakult, cranberry, peach bitters and roasted white sesame. The restaurant also features a selected wine list featuring almost 100 wines from all over the world, including a significant Chinese selection, delivering guests the highlights of local sourcing and a strong sense of place.Daily operations of Sui Tang Li will be headed by Chinese Head Chef Tony Ye and Restaurant Manager Wilson Fan. A native of Shanghai, Tony found his culinary passion at a young age and started his career as a Dim Sum chef. Over the past 20 years, Tony has honed his skills in kitchens from Shanghai to Singapore. Prior to joining Sui Tang Li, he was a sous chef at the Michelin-starred, Shanghai restaurant Yong Yi Ting, and before that, he worked as sous chef at the Chinese fine-dining restaurant Jin Sha at Four Seasons Hangzhou. At Sui Tang Li, Tony aims to delight guests with specially crafted Chinese cuisine true to its origins, including both new creations and his signature artisan Dim Sum.As part of the HKRI Taikoo Hui office and shopping complex in the city's historic Dazhongli neighborhood, the newly unveiled The Middle House Shanghai offers 111 luxuriously designed guest rooms, 102 serviced residences, three distinctive food and beverage outlets to suit different needs and moods and a hidden haven of relaxation in Mi Xun Spa. Located on the second floor of this urban retreat, Sui Tang Li offers a composed, cool and cultural dining venue with a chic interior, inspiring menu and matching drink list, delivering the best of modern Chinese cuisine in a contemporary setting.Located in the bustling Jing'an District of Shanghai and the city's trendy Nanjing Road West, the guest rooms and residences of The Middle House Shanghai are part of Swire Hotels renowned "The House Collective." Enlisting Italian designer and architect Piero Lissoni to bring in his signature mix of bold lines and clean silhouettes into every detail, The Middle House offers many unique features including an expansive outdoor space with terraces that provide an elegant and calm oasis amidst the dynamic backdrop of one of Asia's most sophisticated cities.