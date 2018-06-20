Johnson & Johnson Institute launched in China

Gavin Fox-Smith(left),vice-president of Global Education Solutions at Johnson & Johnson Medical Asia-Pacific, answers questions from the media at a press conference on June 14. Photo: Liu Meng/GT

The Johnson & Johnson Institute, a world leader in professional medical education, announced the opening of its new facility in Beijing on June 14. It represents the largest investment in the global relaunch of the Johnson & Johnson institutes and serves as the flagship facility in the Asia-Pacific region."The significant disparities in professional healthcare education and training around the world means some patients and consumers are unable to benefit from the latest medical knowledge and expertise," said Sandra Humbles, vice president of Global Education Solutions for Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies."Healthcare systems face resource challenges, increasing the number of patients that lack access to quality care and the need for professional training in new technologies and procedures. Increasing access to education to improve outcomes and enhance the patient experience while reducing cost is crucial. The Johnson & Johnson Institute will harness the breadth, resources and collective passion of our family of companies to address these needs." The Johnson & Johnson Institute brings together 24 professional education facilities and a network of online education and collaborative partnerships across multiple specialties under one brand to deliver innovative programming to enhance and expand what health care professionals learned in medical school and to provide life-long learning. "We are committed to becoming an excellent leader in China's healthcare industry and a trustworthy partner in building a 'Healthy China,'" said Will Song, president of Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices China.Since Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies entered the Chinese market, it has been devoted to enhancing healthcare in the country. Educational centers, formerly known as the Johnson & Johnson Academic Centers, have been contributing to Chinese medical development. Two centers are in Beijing and Shanghai where medical professionals can experience training via broadcasts to remote locations, virtual reality (VR) simulations, surgical simulations and live classes. In 2017, over 14,000 professionals were educated in more than 1,000 sessions. Many of these professionals have become academic leaders at their hospitals.The Johnson & Johnson Institute also provides well-rounded educational categories ranging from medical products to procedures, techniques, surgical care and team treatment. All the courses are designed and approved by medical authorities, creating a platform for healthcare professionals to learn and eventually become educators or specialists through four stages of learning experiences with influential experts in the field.Always striving to introduce new learning modalities, the Johnson & Johnson Institute has also recently launched a new global VR training program. Chen Min, general manager of DePuy Synthes, Johnson & Johnson Medical China, said that applying VR technology will not only save costs but also help shorten the time for doctors in learning to overcome the difficulties they encounter in orthopedic surgery. The technology is now available in five Johnson & Johnson institutes including Beijing.