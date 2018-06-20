Amazing lipstick sculptures by May Sum

Makeup artist May Sum of Hong Kong displays a collection of her amazing sculptures made out of lipstick at an exhibition in Southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality, June 19, 2018. The artist said she wanted to explore the possibilities in art creation through meticulously hand-sculpted works. (Photo: China News Service/Zhong Xin)

