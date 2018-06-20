China is more open to foreign languages than France

The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Global Times.



Illustration:Lu Ting/GT













I lived in Shanghai for six years before moving back to my home country, France, so I know how difficult it can be to live in a foreign country where you do not speak the language. When I first arrived in Shanghai, I thought I would never be able to grasp Chinese nor the stranger sounding local dialects.Thanks to my knowledge of French, German and English, I am able to decipher some Mediterranean and Eastern European languages. But Chinese characters looked like Egyptian hieroglyphs to me and seemed utterly unreadable.Putonghua and Hanzi shared no common basis with any other language I knew. I was lost and I had to start learning from scratch. Surprisingly, however, I started picking up some basic daily vocabulary such as nihao, xiexie and bukeqi.Some French friends here who had also previously struggled with Putonghua and Shanghainese shared some useful language tips. Soon I discovered the existence of pinyin and the quasi-nonexistence of conjugation (grammar), both which were game-changers for me. Suddenly, the Chinese language did not seem so crazy difficult.I convinced myself to take a one-hour lesson everyday after work for six months, which cost only 100 yuan ($15.45) per hour. Eventually I mastered the language! Actually, that's not true. But I learned what I call "survival Chinese," and for the next six years I was able to guide a taxi to the former French concession, book a table at a restaurant and follow very basic conversations.Although we have many more immigrants in Paris, (about four times in percentage), our city seems to be made only for those who speak French. Except for some signs on public transport, nothing here has been translated into English.If you are a tourist and have no basic notion of French, I first wish you welcome, then I wish you good luck. Be ready for a crash course at your hotel, otherwise you will soon be lost in our big busy city. It is only now, after my experiences in Shanghai, that I realize how difficult it is for a foreigner to visit or - worse - live in France.Foreigners require many months of active learning and real-world practice before they will ever grasp "survival French." The reason for this is, while French people tolerate an approximate pronunciation, there are no real alternatives to make yourself understandable to us. Just try mixing some English words into your French sentences and see what happens.French people - and I am allowed to say this because I am French - apparently have problems with foreign languages. My English is good, but only because I had the chance to live in the US for two years; but most of my former classmates who studied English at school for over a decade can barely grasp it. All Hollywood movies and TV shows screened here are dubbed into French. China at least shows the original English version with Chinese subtitles.Indeed, in Shanghai I always had the feeling that the new generations of Chinese were finally opening up their minds to the English language, as their overall level of English seemed to increase year-on-year. And not just because they were confronted daily by foreign tourists and expats such as myself, but because Chinese schools emphasize English as a compulsory course.Yes, Paris has more foreign immigrants than Shanghai, but this seems to have made our nation all the more xenophobic toward foreign languages. I must admit that when I test my French niece's English level I am frightened to realize that she can hardly speak a proper sentence despite having spent the past three years in junior high school studying it.I now understand how hard it must be for my Chinese wife, who moved to Paris with me last year, to live in a large metropolis where everyone speaks only their own native language. Hang in there honey (and keep working on your French!).