Great example! Fans from Japan and Senegal are seen picking up trash and cleaning their section before leaving the stadium after their World Cup match on June 19.

Source:Globaltimes.cn Published: 2018/6/20 18:52:23

Great example! Fans from Japan and Senegal are seen picking up trash and cleaning their section before leaving the stadium after their World Cup match on June 19. Click to watch the video on Twitter