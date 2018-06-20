Learning Chinese

Chat attack

Happy Couch Potato Foods



肥宅快乐食物



(féizhái kuàilè shíwù)

A: Have you been going to bed really late recently? I say that your Friend's page was still being updated at two in the morning last night.



你最近晚上睡得是不是特别晚呀？我看到你的朋友圈昨天凌晨两点还在更新。



(nǐ zuìjìn wǎnshànɡ shuìde shìbúshì tèbié wǎn ya? wǒ kàndào nǐde pénɡyǒuquān zuótiān línɡchén liǎnɡdiǎn háizài ɡēnɡxīn.)



B: Yup. I've been staying up to watch the soccer matches. I recently bought a bunch of junk food and carbonated drinks. Sitting there at night eating and watching the games has made me fat!



对呀,我在熬夜看足球比赛。我最近买了很多垃圾食品和碳酸饮料,晚上一边看球一边吃,都长胖了！



(duìya, wǒzài áoyè kàn zúqiú bǐsài. wǒ zuìjìn mǎile hěnduō lājī shípǐn hé tànsuān yǐnliào, wǎnshànɡ yībiān kànqiú yībiān chī, dōu zhǎnɡpànɡ le!)

A: Haha. I guess these are what we call "Happy Couch Potato Foods?" They have a lot of calories, but eating them while watching TV makes you happy!



哈哈,这就是传说中的"肥宅快乐食物"吧？热量很高,但是一边看电视一边吃很开心！



(hāha, zhè jiùshì chuánshuō zhōnɡ de "féizhái kuàilè shíwù" ba? rèliànɡ hěnɡāo, dànshì yībiān kàn diànshì yībiān chī hěn kāixīn!)





