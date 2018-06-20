Foreigner window at city’s Free Trade Zone

The foreigner service window at the Shanghai Free Trade Zone is now more efficient, with the processing time being shorten to 14 workdays, Chinanews reported Tuesday.



As Shanghai is working on creating a world-class business environment, many official departments are deepening their reform based on the cooperation mode and further upgrading the administrative window for foreigner services.



As a frontier of opening-up, the Shanghai Free Trade Zone is among the first to set up a service for foreigners to process certificates, working visas and residence permits via a single window, according to xinhuanet.com.



Foreigners can also obtain physical examination record certificates there, which increased efficiency. The upgraded window will serve foreigners with a faster business process and better service quality while providing a more "Shanghai experience" that can be replicated and promoted.





