Happy birthday:



You will have to go that extra mile to protect everything you've worked for so far. You may have to make some hard choices so do not let your heart go soft. An important financial matter will require a great deal of your time and energy. Your lucky numbers: 2, 4, 9, 11, 18.



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Your natural charisma and charm will allow you to go far today. Focus your efforts on making contacts and allies that will help you with your plans for the future. You are bound to come across someone who can help you succeed. ✭✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Do not let cynicism tint your view of the world. Hope can be a bright light that will help you find a better path toward the future. Let your actions speak for you as you go about your day today. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Some good news will be the perfect excuse to get family and friends together. Another opportunity like this won't come along for a long time so make sure you make the most of it. ✭✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Honesty will be the best policy. A straightforward approach will be the most effective way to win people over to your side today. A romantic interlude will get your heart beating. ✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Make sure you get everything in writing before you sign on the dotted line as things may not be all they seem today. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Do not waste your time reminiscing about the past when you should be focusing your energy on the future. There are countless opportunities waiting for you, but you will miss out on them if you don't look forward. ✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Focus your energies at home on improving your living environment. Something as simple as changing the furniture around can go a long way towards improving your comfort. This is a great time to jump head first into romance. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Diplomacy will be highlighted. You will be able to defuse a volatile situation today with a few spoken words. The next few days will be an excellent time to look into making a career move. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Debts should be paid off as soon as possible or else you may find their weight quickly becoming unbearable. Make sure you pay close attention to any changes related to your health. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



It's time to go big or go home, so reach for the stars in everything you do today. Learning from someone else's mistakes will enable you to turn a negative into a positive. Your financial luck is looking up. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Setting aside some time to unplug from the digital world will provide you with some much-needed peace and quiet. Care must be taken when dealing with financial matters. ✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Your luck will go through a lot of ups and downs today. Keeping a clear head will be absolutely necessary if you want to navigate the pitfalls you will encounter without incident. A peer you admire can provide some helpful guidance. ✭✭✭