Ambulance response time down to 12 minutes

Earlier in April, Shanghai launched the "962120" hot line, the first medical service phone number in China for patients to leave hospitals. Over the past two months, nearly 10,000 individuals have called the hot line while returning home from hospitals downtown, Shanghai Morning Post reported Wednesday.



For patients who are unable to walk or move effectively after treatment at hospitals, they may call "962120" before leaving the hospital; a car will pick patients up at the hospital and send them to their home or centers for seniors.



The launch of "962120" has upgraded the allocation of medical resources and shortened people's waiting time for medical services. Specifically, people now only need to wait for around 12 minutes on average once they call "120" in the downtown area.





