Puzzle

ACROSS1 Crack, as string beans5 Patton pretender10 Cold-water food fish14 Stick that makes you hoppy15 Weaponizer16 Shopaholic's place17 Marquis's underling18 Speaker's tool19 Not falling for20 Seat for some top execs?23 Wrongful acts, in law24 Mythical world-holder25 Dollars and cents28 Legendary Babe30 Guinness of films31 Money in slang33 Noted Downing Street address36 Lazy person's short question?40 Grass you buy41 Where altars are anchored42 He gave everyone a lift43 State with the most sides44 Be dashing?46 Indoor sports site49 Corpulent51 What the relaxing lamb was?57 As well58 Rose essence59 Walked powerfully60 Post road-to-Damascus name61 Firewood measure62 Old "What!"63 "One-___ Jacks" (film)64 With obvious muscles65 Say "Wasn't me"DOWN1 Brief blueprint detail2 Genesis ark-maker3 Ganges city4 One in the party?5 Relishes6 Tomb Raider name7 Skips8 Kind of support9 Pine or peach10 Post-sanding condition11 Wet passageway12 Prefix with "violet"13 Walks without grace21 Fish eggs22 De-grime oneself25 Willie in center field26 Mixed assortment27 U-turn from jock28 Impressions of dirt roads?29 "Gross!"31 Deep-___ pizza32 What a solo is for33 Small reddish monkey34 Ireland, lovely35 Avian haunt37 Birth-based38 Pampering venue39 Like woodlands43 Countless44 Fume45 Abbr. on tires46 Clearly stunned47 Pass on, as a message48 Be consequential?49 U-turn from hardly ever50 Blast, as a radio52 ___ Haven (city)53 He drops Bart off at school54 Push for strongly55 Horse with some white hairs56 Circular water current

Solution