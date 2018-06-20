Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Crack, as string beans
5 Patton pretender
10 Cold-water food fish
14 Stick that makes you hoppy
15 Weaponizer
16 Shopaholic's place
17 Marquis's underling
18 Speaker's tool
19 Not falling for
20 Seat for some top execs?
23 Wrongful acts, in law
24 Mythical world-holder
25 Dollars and cents
28 Legendary Babe
30 Guinness of films
31 Money in slang
33 Noted Downing Street address
36 Lazy person's short question?
40 Grass you buy
41 Where altars are anchored
42 He gave everyone a lift
43 State with the most sides
44 Be dashing?
46 Indoor sports site
49 Corpulent
51 What the relaxing lamb was?
57 As well
58 Rose essence
59 Walked powerfully
60 Post road-to-Damascus name
61 Firewood measure
62 Old "What!"
63 "One-___ Jacks" (film)
64 With obvious muscles
65 Say "Wasn't me"
DOWN
1 Brief blueprint detail
2 Genesis ark-maker
3 Ganges city
4 One in the party?
5 Relishes
6 Tomb Raider name
7 Skips
8 Kind of support
9 Pine or peach
10 Post-sanding condition
11 Wet passageway
12 Prefix with "violet"
13 Walks without grace
21 Fish eggs
22 De-grime oneself
25 Willie in center field
26 Mixed assortment
27 U-turn from jock
28 Impressions of dirt roads?
29 "Gross!"
31 Deep-___ pizza
32 What a solo is for
33 Small reddish monkey
34 Ireland, lovely
35 Avian haunt
37 Birth-based
38 Pampering venue
39 Like woodlands
43 Countless
44 Fume
45 Abbr. on tires
46 Clearly stunned
47 Pass on, as a message
48 Be consequential?
49 U-turn from hardly ever
50 Blast, as a radio
52 ___ Haven (city)
53 He drops Bart off at school
54 Push for strongly
55 Horse with some white hairs
56 Circular water current
Solution