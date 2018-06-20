Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/6/20 18:58:40

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Crack, as string beans

  5 Patton pretender

 10 Cold-water food fish

 14 Stick that makes you hoppy

 15 Weaponizer

 16 Shopaholic's place

 17 Marquis's underling

 18 Speaker's tool

 19 Not falling for

 20 Seat for some top execs?

 23 Wrongful acts, in law

 24 Mythical world-holder

 25 Dollars and cents

 28 Legendary Babe

 30 Guinness of films

 31 Money in slang

 33 Noted Downing Street address

 36 Lazy person's short question?

 40 Grass you buy

 41 Where altars are anchored

 42 He gave everyone a lift

 43 State with the most sides

 44 Be dashing?

 46 Indoor sports site

 49 Corpulent

 51 What the relaxing lamb was?

 57 As well

 58 Rose essence

 59 Walked powerfully

 60 Post road-to-Damascus name

 61 Firewood measure

 62 Old "What!"

 63 "One-___ Jacks" (film)

 64 With obvious muscles

65 Say "Wasn't me"

DOWN

  1 Brief blueprint detail

  2 Genesis ark-maker

  3 Ganges city

  4 One in the party?

  5 Relishes

 6 Tomb Raider name

  7 Skips

 8 Kind of support

  9 Pine or peach

 10 Post-sanding condition

 11 Wet passageway

 12 Prefix with "violet"

 13 Walks without grace

 21 Fish eggs

 22 De-grime oneself

 25 Willie in center field

 26 Mixed assortment

 27 U-turn from jock

 28 Impressions of dirt roads?

 29 "Gross!"

 31 Deep-___ pizza

32 What a solo is for

 33 Small reddish monkey

 34 Ireland, lovely

 35 Avian haunt

 37 Birth-based

 38 Pampering venue

 39 Like woodlands

 43 Countless

 44 Fume

 45 Abbr. on tires

 46 Clearly stunned

 47 Pass on, as a message

 48 Be consequential?

 49 U-turn from hardly ever

 50 Blast, as a radio

 52 ___ Haven (city)

 53 He drops Bart off at school

 54 Push for strongly

 55 Horse with some white hairs

 56 Circular water current

Solution



 

Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus