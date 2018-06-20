China says disappointed about US exit from UN human rights body

China is disappointed that the United States has withdrawn from the United Nations Human Rights Council, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Wednesday.



US Permanent Representative to the United Nations Nikki Haley announced on Tuesday the withdrawal of the country from the UN Human Rights Council.



Authorized and created by the UN General Assembly, the Human Rights Council is an important platform for different parties to enhance dialogue, cooperation, mutual learning, and joint promotion of human rights. All parties attach great importance to the council, spokesperson Geng Shuang said at a regular press briefing.



China advocates and commits itself to safeguarding multilateralism, and supports the Human Rights Council and other mechanisms to work together for the promotion and protection of human rights worldwide, Geng said.



"China will continue to work with other parties and make contributions to the sound development of international human rights through constructive dialogue and collaboration," said the spokesperson.

