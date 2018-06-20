A New Chapter of Elite Education in East China

HRH The Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, the third son of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of England, recently unveiled a commemorative plaque for Harrow International School Shanghai (Harrow Shanghai) at its opening ceremony.Welcomed by a music performance by Harrow Shanghai's pupils, the Prince was escorted on a tour of the sprawling campus together with local authorities and school management, interacting with starstruck pupils along the way.Located in the Waigaoqiao Free Trade Zone of Shanghai's Pudong New Area, Harrow Shanghai is the fourth international school of the time-honored Harrow family, which was founded in 1572 by British national John Lyon. The brand has strong historic links with British royalty and follows a royal charter from Queen Elizabeth I.For over four centuries, Harrow has adhered to its core mission of "Leadership for a Better World". From London, the traditions, heritage and reputation of the school have spread around the world. Renowned for its list of distinguished and highly successful alumni, Harrow has educated many great leaders in all walks of life, with names such as Winston Churchill, the famous poet Lord Byron, the founding Prime Minister of India Pandit Nehru, and several Nobel Prize winners.The first international school appeared over twenty years ago in Bangkok, when Harrow opened there in 1997. Hong Kong, Beijing and now Shanghai have followed. A strong academic reputation has been established in the international schools, with Harrow graduates going on to study at the world's top universities, such as Oxford, Cambridge and the Ivy League schools of the United States.A co-educational school for pupils aged 2 to 18, Harrow Shanghai contains schools for children of different ages including Senior School (Year 9 to Year 13), Prep School (Year 5 to Year 8), Pre-Prep School (Year 1 to Year 4) and Early Years (Pre-Nursery to Reception). It follows the English National Curriculum, which is widely recognized by top educational institutions around the world. IGCSE (International General Certificate of Secondary Education) study for Years 10 and 11 and A level (General Certificate of Education Advanced Level) for Years 12 and 13 are involved.Chinese studies for both native and second-language speakers are also emphasized in Harrow Shanghai, aiming to provide an opportunity with the pupils to learn more about China with various programs including Putonghua-learning, cultural education, performances and exhibitions, visits to historic sites, work experience programmes and charitable service. Stressing both academic and extra-curricular excellence, it also boasts diverse educational facilities for different grades. For instance, a three-storey play area for children, science laboratories, art and design studios, a roof-top running track, a 25-meter swimming pool and rugby pitches for Prep and Senior Schools.The school also includes a modern music and drama complex, where pupils can nurture, improve and practice their artistic talents, as well as a two-storey library named after the renowned British poet Simon Armitage.Harrow holds its unique philosophy of holistic education, according to Kelly M. Wailes, Acting Head of Harrow Shanghai. With over 20 years of multi-cultural education experience, Wailes believes every child is unique and that it is important to find a balance between the children's differences and their own development.Besides academic progress, the school's holistic education focuses on both social and emotional development of each individual pupil to hone their skills and talents through music, art, drama and sports. "Taking into consideration all the different components of holistic education, that's how we develop our programs," added Wailes, explaining how holistic education alters upon developmental stages of children because kids tend to change over time.With its House system derived from Harrow School in the UK, the school boasts six Houses named after Harrow alumni including Byron, Churchill, Rothschild and Shaftesbury. Each House constitutes pupils of different grades, where they do activities together ranging from inter-House competitions to charity work. Meanwhile, personal tutors comprised of teaching staff also help pupils identify, broaden and develop the talents of their boarders.With the vision to cultivate "Leadership for a Better World", Harrow Shanghai focuses on six key leadership attributes for pupils, including contributing positively to the community, applying knowledge with compassion, solving problems collaboratively, solving problems creatively, making just and responsible choices and facing challenges with determination.The school offers a Leadership and Service Program, where pupils are encouraged to work in teams, explore their creative talents and prepare themselves to assume leadership roles by joining a wide range of extra-curricular cultural and charity activities. Global citizenship is also part of the program, which helps pupils develop and understand how to become global citizens and to embrace different cultures, beliefs and ideas.

The campus of Harrow International School Shanghai Photos: Courtesy of Harrow International School Shanghai





HRH The Prince Edward interacts with the pupils who participated in the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award Photos: Courtesy of Harrow International School Shanghai

Swimming Pool of Harrow International School of Shanghai Photos: Courtesy of Harrow International School Shanghai