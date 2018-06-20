When you hear "501st Legion," what comes to your mind first? Is it a military, a game or a brand of trousers? In fact, 501st Legion is the name of a global cosplay organization of Star Wars fans. All the members hand-make and wear helmets and armor worn by their beloved Star Wars characters. There is a strict approval process to join this elite group.The Chinese division of 501st Legion was established in 2009. There are around 93 members and over 30 of them are based in Shanghai. Most are attracted by the exciting futuristic universe depicted in Star Wars, and this is their main motivation to join.Most have been obsessed with the Star Wars franchise of movies since adolescence; today, many of the members have their own children, to whom they pass on their love of sci-fi and cinema.One member nicknamed "Idler" is the human rights officer and public relation officer of the Chinese division of 501st Legion. He works in the finance industry and joined the group seven years ago. Star Wars is a veritable lifestyle for him and one of his ultimate pursuits in life is to hand-make a Star Wars costume all by himself.Another member, Zhao Xin, joined the organization in 2013. He is a father of two sons and said that Star Wars is a "bridge" for him to communicate with his children. Newcomer Xu Chen joined the organization in April of 2018. He is a linguist and has translated two books related to Star Wars. "This is a good combination of work and hobby," he said.Three principals of 501st Legion are to promote the Star Wars series, help each other and contribute to society. The organization is dedicated to charitable activities and requires all of its members to spend time and energy on local charity events.

The member Xu Chen holds two books about Star Wars he translated.Photos: Yang Hui/GT

Four members wear costumes of Star Wars characters.Photos: Yang Hui/GT

The member "Idler" has lots of models of Star Wars characters at home. Photos: Yang Hui/GT

A member of the 501st Legion with his son Photos: Yang Hui/GT