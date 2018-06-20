Linemen patrol power line across Taklimakan Desert in China's Xinjiang

A lineman drinks water while patrolling along the Luntai-Tazhong-Qiemo-Ruoqiang power transmission and transformation line across the Taklimakan Desert in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 13, 2018. The 563-kilometer power line across the Taklimakan Desert is the world's longest 220KV power transmission and transformation line. It was put into operation at the end of 2011, providing reliable power supply for local residents. The Taklimakan Desert, China's largest, is called "the sea of death". (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

