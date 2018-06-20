Xiaomi raising up to $6.1b

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is planning to raise up to $6.1 billion from a Hong Kong IPO this week, people with knowledge of the matter said, in what will be one of the biggest technology floats globally of recent years.



Xiaomi, which also makes internet-connected devices, plans to sell about 2.18 billion shares in its IPO at a range of HK$17 to HK$22 ($2.17 to $2.80) each, said the people, who declined to be identified as the information was not public.



The company plans to bring in eight cornerstone investors including US-based chipmaker Qualcomm Inc, Chinese express delivery company SF Holding Co, domestic telecom service provider China Mobile and State-run conglomerate China Merchants Group, according to the people.

