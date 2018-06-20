In Damascus, war muddles World Cup loyalties

In a Damascus cafe, some of the Syrians watching Russia play Egypt in the World Cup faced a dilemma: whether to support a fellow Arab nation or their government's most powerful ally.



"I am confused because I was supposed to support Egypt but because Russia supports us, I support Russia," said Amin Maarouf, 62, as he watched Russia defeat Egypt 3-1 on Tuesday at a crowded cafe in a middle-class Damascus neighborhood.



"If Egypt were playing against any other country, I would support it. But when I had to choose, I chose Russia."



Seven years of conflict have muddled the loyalties of a Syrian nation fractured by a civil war that has killed hundreds of thousands of people, and driven millions abroad as refugees.



While Russia enjoys support among Syrians who back the government, President Bashar al-Assad's opponents are rooting for any team that is playing against it or Iran, his other ­major military ally.



These are the first World Cup finals since Russia intervened in support of Assad in 2015, turning the tide of the war decisively in his favor.



Russian flags were being waved by fans watching Tuesday's match at an open-air screen in a street in Damascus, where just last month the government and its allies crushed the last remaining rebel enclave.



Still, not everyone was cheering for Russia. "I am supporting Egypt," said Jubran Louis, 18. "It's an Arab team, I have to support it."





