Trust sector sees slowdown

Total assets managed by Chinese trust companies reported the first quarterly drop in two years as the government placed increasing emphasis on financial risk prevention, data from the China Trustee Association showed Wednesday.



Assets of the country's 68 trust companies stood at 25.61 trillion yuan ($6.46 trillion) at the end of first quarter this year, down 2.41 percent quarter-on-quarter.



On a year-on-year basis, assets rose 16.6 percent, the data showed.



Zhou Ping, researcher with the China Trustee Association, attributed the figures to companies' self-initiated downsizing amid the government's deleveraging efforts to prevent financial risks.





