Fosun to buy Germany’s FFT

Chinese conglomerate Fosun International said Wednesday that it has signed an agreement to acquire German automated and flexible production systems provider FFT GmbH & Co.



In a statement sent to the Global Times, Fosun did not disclose a timetable for the deal or the amount of the transaction.



FFT supplies automated manufacturing solutions for German, US and Japanese car companies, according to the statement. The company's revenue reached 850 million euros ($983.62 million) in 2017 and it has 2,600 employees, it said.



Fosun said in the statement that the acquisition would help its manufacturing assets upgrade.

