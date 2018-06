Tapping into Israeli tourism

Myway Georgian Airline Co, founded by a Chinese company, announced Tuesday that it will soon begin flights between the Georgian capital of Tbilisi and the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv.The competition on the route to Georgia, a popular destination for Israeli tourists, is heating up under the influence of Chinese investors.Myway, which began operating just a few months ago, will start the new route on June 28. The company owns two Boeing 737-800s and two similar planes have been ordered.The airline is backed by Hualing Group, which was founded in 1988 in Urumqi, capital of Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.