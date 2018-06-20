China's top legislator calls for enhanced parliamentary exchanges with South Africa

China's top legislator Li Zhanshu on Wednesday met with Cedric Frolick, house chairperson of the National Assembly of South Africa, in Beijing, calling for closer exchanges between legislative bodies.
Li said China's African policy of sincerity, affinity and good faith is evident in China-Africa cooperation and the friendship between China and Africa has borne new fruit.
"Many African countries appreciate China's development achievements and experience," Li said, adding China is willing to enhance its exchange of governance experience with African countries including South Africa, to realize common development.
Li said China-South Africa ties are an example of friendly cooperation among developing countries and emerging economies.
He called on the two countries to take the opportunity of the 20th anniversary of establishment of the diplomatic ties between the two countries to arrange for the BRICS summit in Johannesburg in July, and the Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing in September.
Li urged both sides to promote the Belt and Road
Initiative and enhance exchange and cooperation between legislative bodies.
Frolick said China is a sincere friend of African countries and South Africa expects to enhance cooperation with China within FOCAC and BRICS, aiming to boost overall development of relations.