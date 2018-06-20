China to ease financing strain for small companies

China will work to ease the financing strain and high funding costs of small companies amid continued efforts to cut costs in the real economy, the State Council decided at an executive meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang Wednesday.



The country will maintain the prudent and neutral monetary policy, keep liquidity at a reasonable and ample level, maintain financial stability, enhance overall coordination of policies to consolidate the momentum of stable and sound economic growth, boost market confidence, achieve relatively full employment and ensure the economy runs within a reasonable range, according to a statement issued after the meeting.



The meeting also decided to speed up the approval process for new medicines, enforce measures to lower cancer drug prices, and address the shortage of certain drugs.

