Intl use of China Space Station to bring scientific benefits to world: UN official

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/6/20 22:58:43





Di Pippo said China has not only made great achievements in outer space exploration and its related activities but also demonstrated its commitment to international cooperation in the peaceful uses of space.



China plans to open up the China Space Station (CSS) to all the member states of the United Nations with opportunities for flying their space experiments on board the station.



This is, she said, a ground-breaking project and one that will bring concrete benefits to countries for their science.



She said the declaration of intent to cooperate on the



