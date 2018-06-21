Mexico questions US exit from UN Human Rights Council

Mexico on Wednesday questioned the US decision to withdraw from the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council, saying quitting the body "does not exempt" it from its responsibility to uphold human rights at home and around the globe.



"Its exit from the council does not exempt it from fulfilling its international obligations in the matter of promoting and protecting human rights, just like any other state," Mexico's Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement.



The Mexican government "laments the decision" announced Tuesday by President Donald Trump's administration, and "is convinced that multilateralism is the ideal path to tackling global challenges," the ministry said.



"Today more than ever it is essential to defend and strengthen the institutions our countries have built to provide forums for concurrence and mutual understanding," the ministry said.

