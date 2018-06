Rain brings relief to heat-striken Kolkata, India

A cyclist goes in rain, which brings relief from the ongoing heat wave, in Kolkata, India, June 20, 2018. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)

A woman walks in rain, which brings relief from the ongoing heat wave, in Kolkata, India, June 20, 2018. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)

A cyclist goes in rain, which brings relief from the ongoing heat wave, in Kolkata, India, June 20, 2018. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)

A pedestrian walks in rain, which brings relief from the ongoing heat wave, in Kolkata, India, June 20, 2018. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)