Mexico urges WTO members to uphold free trade

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on Wednesday called on members of the World Trade Organization (WTO) to uphold the principles of free trade.



"Mexico, being a country that knows the risks of closing yourself off to the world, urges all nations to fulfill the free trade principles they have committed to as members of the World Trade Organization," Pena Nieto said during a ceremony at the presidential residence of Los Pinos.



During the ceremony, Pena Nieto, who presided over the swearing in of the new board of directors of the Confederation of National Chambers of Trade, Services and Tourism, warned of the effects of rising protectionism.



"We are witnessing an escalation in protectionist measures that could have a considerable impact on the global economy," he said, whereas with free trade "everyone wins."



"Let's remember that it took the community of nations many years to build an international system based on rules" that "are not arbitrary, but expressions of consensus around universal values," said Pena Nieto.



With the United States as its main trade partner, Mexico has suffered the brunt of new protectionist measures implemented by the White House, including the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), and tariffs on aluminum and steel imports as well as other products.



Mexico announced earlier this month it will appeal to the WTO to resolve its trade dispute with the United States.

