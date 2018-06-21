Policeman killed, 2 wounded in Indian-controlled Kashmir militant attack

An Indian policeman was killed and two others wounded in a militant attack in restive Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said Thursday.



The policemen travelling in a vehicle were attacked near Galander in Pampore town of Pulwama district, about 22 km south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir.



"Militants late last evening fired upon a police vehicle at Galender Pampore, wounding three policeman," a police official told Xinhua.



"One of them identified as constable Tanveer Ahmad, who was critically wounded then died in the hospital during night. The other two policemen admitted in hospital are undergoing treatment."



Following the attack, militants managed to escape from the spot, reports said.



A police official said the entire area has been cordoned off to carry out search for the assailants.



So far no militant outfit has claimed responsibility of the attack.



A guerilla war is going on between militants and Indian troopers stationed in the region since 1989.



Kashmir, a Himalayan region divided between India and Pakistan, is claimed by both in full. Since their independence from Britain, the two countries have fought three wars, two exclusively over Kashmir.

