Parents sue US school system over daughter's suicide

A 12-year-old American girl killed herself one year ago over alleged school bullying, and her parents are now determined to make it a lesson for the school system.



Mallory Grossman, a sixth-grader at Copeland Middle School in Rockaway, eastern US state New Jersey, committed suicide on June 14, 2017, after suffering from months of "ongoing and systematic bullying" at school, local media reported Wednesday, citing her parents' suit against the Rockaway Township Board of Education and its staff.



The parents, Dianne and Seth Grossman, said the school district failed to protect their daughter from months of intense bullying, citing at least 14 bullying incidents.



One of the incidents involved messages where the bullies allegedly asked Mallory "when are you going to kill yourself?" according to local media reports.



The suit did not name any particular teacher, but accused that school staff had failed to provide a safe and secure environment for students.



The parents said they could provide evidence to prove that the school system could have prevented the alleged attacks.



Dianne Grossman also said the bullies still haven't been punished.



"We know that the poor behavior and poor decisions these kids make has not changed," she told New York ABC station WABC. "They do not believe ultimately that they are responsible for it."



"Our family is forever changed because they chose not to put systems in place, they chose not to protect her, so I want other school systems to learn from this and to start making immediate changes within their buildings," she added.

