US, Vietnam complete dialogue on maritime issues

The United States and Vietnam held the fifth US-Vietnam Dialogue on Maritime Issues and the Law of the Sea on June 19-20, the US State Department said Wednesday.



According to the department's statement, experts from the two nations' foreign affairs and maritime agencies have exchanged views on a wide range of issues related to oceans, the law of the sea and maritime cooperation at international and regional forums.



The United States and Vietnam support strengthening the US-Vietnam dialogue on these issues in future meetings, read the statement, adding that Vietnam plans to host the next round of the dialogue in 2019.



The US delegations were led by Evan Bloom, director of the Office of Ocean and Polar Affairs of the Department of State, and Director General Nguyen Dang Thang of Vietnam's Foreign Ministry led the Vietnamese team.

