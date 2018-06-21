CCDI, national supervisory commission set up joint supervision teams

The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) and the National Supervisory Commission will jointly establish discipline inspection and supervision teams, it was announced on Wednesday.



A decision by the CPC Cental Committee in 2015 enabled the CCDI to establish 47 inspection teams to cover all major central CPC and government agencies.



According to the Supervision Law adopted by the national legislature in March this year, supervisory commissions of all levels can accredit supervisory agencies or officials to the CPC and government agencies, organizations and institutions in charge of public affairs management, as well as certain administrative areas and state-owned enterprises at the corresponding level.

