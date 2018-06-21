Rehabilitation of town's infrastructure underway in Damascus, Syria

A worker fixes the gate of a school that is being rehabilitated in the town of Daraya in the countryside of Damascus, Syria, on June 20, 2018. The Syrian army captured Daraya in August of 2016. The rehabilitation of the town's infrastructure is currently underway for the return of civilians to their homes. (Xinhua/Ammar Safarjalani)

A worker paints the wall of a school that is being rehabilitated in the town of Daraya in the countryside of Damascus, Syria, on June 20, 2018. The Syrian army captured Daraya in August of 2016. The rehabilitation of the town's infrastructure is currently underway for the return of civilians to their homes. (Xinhua/Ammar Safarjalani)

Workers fix the gate of a school that is being rehabilitated in the town of Daraya in the countryside of Damascus, Syria, on June 20, 2018. The Syrian army captured Daraya in August of 2016. The rehabilitation of the town's infrastructure is currently underway for the return of civilians to their homes. (Xinhua/Ammar Safarjalani)

A worker fixes the ground of a school that is being rehabilitated in the town of Daraya in the countryside of Damascus, Syria, on June 20, 2018. The Syrian army captured Daraya in August of 2016. The rehabilitation of the town's infrastructure is currently underway for the return of civilians to their homes. (Xinhua/Ammar Safarjalani)