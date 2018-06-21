Chinese medical team provides free service in Cambodia

A Chinese doctor examines a local patient in Cambodian capital Phnom Penh on June 16, 2018. From June 16 to June 20, a team of experts from the Chinese People's Liberation Army offered complimentary medical service to Cambodian servicemen, civilians and members of the local Chinese community. (Xinhua)

A Chinese doctor examines a local patient in Cambodian capital Phnom Penh on June 19, 2018. From June 16 to June 20, a team of experts from the Chinese People's Liberation Army offered complimentary medical service to Cambodian servicemen, civilians and members of the local Chinese community. (Xinhua)