Farmers plant reishi mushroom to improve incomes in China's Hebei

A villager shows a potted landscape made with reishi mushroom in Dabaishe Village of Guangzong County, north China's Hebei Province, June 20, 2018. In recent years, Dabaishe Village has encouraged its farmers to plant reishi mushroom based on market demands to improve their incomes. At present, the planting area for reishi in the village has reached about 17 acres, with over 120 villagers employed. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Farmers take care of reishi mushroom in a greenhouse in Dabaishe Village of Guangzong County, north China's Hebei Province, June 20, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

A villager makes potted landscapes using reishi mushroom in Dabaishe Village of Guangzong County, north Chian's Hebei Province, June 20, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Farmers take care of reishi mushroom in a greenhouse in Dabaishe Village of Guangzong County, north China's Hebei Province, June 20, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Photo taken on June 20, 2018 shows reishi mushroom grown in a greenhouse in Dabaishe Village of Guangzong County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)