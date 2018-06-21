456 contracts signed at 5th China-South Asia Expo

A total of 456 contracts involving more a total of more than 800 billion yuan (123.6 billion US dollars) have been signed during the fifth China-South Asia Expo that concluded Wednesday in southwest China's Yunnan Province.
Deals include the sectors of green energy, green food and tourism, according to the expo organizer.
More than 3,800 companies from 87 countries and regions attended the week-long exposition, with over 40 percent of the enterprises from overseas.
The exposition features 19 exhibition halls with around 8,500 booths covering an area of 190,000 square meters.
A total of 16 series of more than 60 events were also held simultaneously with the expo to encourage win-win cooperation under the Belt and Road
Initiative.
The expo has attracted about 800,000 visitors and sales volume is estimated to reach about 250 million yuan this year, according to the expo organizer.
Yunnan is a border province in southwest China and a gateway to Southeast Asia and South Asia. As the Belt and Road Initiative progresses, Yunnan is building itself into a frontier in China's new round of opening up, according to the organizer.