Scenery of Huangguoshu Waterfall in China's Guizhou

Aerial photo taken on June 20, 2018 shows the Huangguoshu Waterfall in Anshun, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Affected by sustained rainfall, the Huangguoshu Waterfall on Wednesday saw its maximum flow in this year's flood season, with the flow rate reaching 395 cubic meters per second. (Xinhua/Cui Yu)

