Hearts wide open







Peter Krasnopolsky (left) married Guo Haofen in 2012. Photo: Katrin Büchenbacher/GT







Since China's reform and opening-up in 1978, the country has seen more and more cross-cultural marriages between Chinese and foreigners, something that was rare 40 years ago. This year marks the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening-up. Therefore, Metropolitan interviewed a cross-cultural couple who live in Beijing's Shijingshan district to get their opinion on the changes in China since the reform and opening-up as well as some insight into their multicultural life.



Peter Krasnopolsky, a 38-year-old Ukrainian who migrated to the US when he was 17, married Guo Haofen, 38, in 2012. They now live in Shijingshan with their daughter Muyang and son Tiaotiao.



Observed changes



Peter came to Beijing in 2009. He said that nowadays they get fewer stares as a foreign couple. However, if they go to places in Hebei Province like Zhangjiakou, people will come out onto the street, call attention to them and follow the couple as they walk along.



But they still get stared at in Beijing from time to time, he said.



"Actually, that is a good sign because it shows that there are still new people from outside: from the villages and small towns [who can now] afford to come to Beijing. So, people who have never been to Beijing or who have never seen foreigners are now coming to Beijing. It is a good sign of greater social mobility throughout the whole of China," he said.



Haofen said she has found that foreigners she met 10 years ago were very curious about China. "They knew nothing about China, and they asked silly questions," she said.



"But the foreigners I meet nowadays actually know a lot about China already. They [also] speak very good Chinese, but they still want to study Chinese society. They live on a different level than the foreigners I met 10 years ago," she said.



Haofen has also observed an increase in the number of couples comprised of Western women and Chinese men.



According to the couple's observation, it used to be the other way around in the past with more Western men getting into relationships with Chinese women.



Peter added that there are also more cross-cultural families with lovely kids in Beijing.



He said that eight to 10 years ago most of their friends were single. When the couple moved to Beijing, Haofen often complained that they had no friends with children. Now, they have quite a few.



"More foreigners settle their families [in China], have children and make multicultural families. So, there are more people who are similar to us," Peter said.



"Sometimes there are just too many, and we will have to divide the party time between Friday, Saturday or Sunday," Peter joked.



As for the changes in the capital, Peter said that one thing that has not changed is that the city is consistently evolving.



"[When] we came here, things were being built. Now we live here, and things are still being built," he said.



Haofen said that the city looks different every year.



"I remember in 2006, I came back to Beijing from the Netherlands where I worked for three years, and I literally got lost in my work area. There were so many buildings that I could not recognize the old roads," she said.





China has seen more cross-cultural marriages since the reform and opening-up in 1978. Photo: IC









Respecting each other's culture



Haofen said that there are some Ukrainian traditions Peter still holds on to. For example, before going on a long-distance trip, he needs to sit down and be quiet for 30 seconds for good luck.



"Even if we are running late for a flight, he still has to sit before leaving," she said.



Also, if he forgets something at home and needs to return home to get it, he needs to look in the mirror and make a face.



"It drives me mad sometimes, especially in the morning, you know. Everybody is rushing to work or to school, but if you forget something and you are already late, you [still have to] come all the way to the mirror in the bathroom and make a face. Sometimes, if you are not satisfied with the face, you make it twice," said Haofen.



Peter said that one thing that drives him mad is nonstop eating and drinking during Chinese Spring Festival.



However, despite the differences, Haofen thinks that most of the time they respect each other's cultural traditions.



"Even though I don't do exactly what he does before a long trip, I let him and the children do it," she said.



"Also in China, you don't get a haircut in the first month after Spring Festival because it is supposed to be a curse for the uncles, and he respects that, too," she said.



To show his respect, Peter takes his son to get their hair cut before Spring Festival.





Peter Krasnopolsky and Guo Haofen with their son Tiaotiao and daughter Muyang Photo: Liu Meng/GT









Child-rearing philosophy



To keep their children from becoming too Westernized, the couple sends both of their children to local schools. In terms of parenting techniques, Haofen admits to being the stricter of the two parents. Peter mostly lets the children do whatever they want, she said.



Peter said balancing the Chinese and Western way of life for their children comes naturally in their household.



"In the morning, if my wife wakes up, she will make porridge for the kids, and if it is me, I will make bacon and eggs. And for dinner, no one says that they should use forks one day and chopsticks another," he explained.



According to Peter, Chinese-style activities are centered around the children, and parents watch them, making sure that the children have fun.



Muyang and Tiaotiao also participate in Chinese activities where Peter and his wife spend most of their time watching the children. However, he said if he organizes activities with his Western friends, the adults will have fun, and the children will be in the background, "playing with empty bottles."



"They stop being the center of attention [when that happens]," he said.



At home, Muyang speaks both Chinese and English while Tiaotiao speaks Chinese and Russian. When asked whether they prefer Ukrainian or Chinese food, Tiaotiao said he likes chicken and prefers the food his mom cooks.



Meanwhile, Muyang said she likes potatoes and prefers the food her grandma cooks.



"She sometimes makes pizza for me," said Muyang.